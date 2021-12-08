John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant.

Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down the Russ rumors.

.@JohnClaytonNFL on @937theFan says that Russell Wilson will play for the Seahawks in 2022: "This has been the most overrated story in my 50 years of covering the National Football League." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 8, 2021

“This has been the most overrated story in my 50 years of covering the National Football League,” Clayton said flatly.

The 67-year-old said as much back in July during an appearance on CBS Sports’ “The Zach Gelb Show.”

"In all my years covering the #NFL, I've never seen a story that's as overdone & people keep going back to it as it is." –@JohnClaytonNFL on Russell Wilson's relationship with #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Full @ZachGelb Show chat with John Clayton here: https://t.co/G0asUK5acC pic.twitter.com/qg0FM7chio — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) July 20, 2021

Telling Gelb, “In all my years covering the NFL, I’ve never seen a story that’s as overdone and people keep going back to it as it is.”

On Wednesday, reports once again surfaced that Wilson wants out of Seattle. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Russell Wilson would “strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

It’s been a struggle for Russ and the Seahawks in 2021. Since returning from a finger injury, the team is just 1-3 over their last four games and Seattle is dangerously close to its first losing season of the Russell Wilson-era.

At 4-8, Seattle is all but out of the playoff picture unless they can win out over the last five games of the year. However, that would be the least of the team‘s worries if Wilson indeed wants out.