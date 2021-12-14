The Spun

John Clayton Says 8 NFL Coaches Are On Hot Seat

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, NFL writer John Clayton listed the eight coaches he believes are on the hottest seat heading into next season for the Washington Post.

Typically about five to seven new jobs open up each NFL season. With one already happening due to Jon Gruden’s dismissal from the Raiders.

Here’s who the longtime National Football League reporter thinks could be on their way out.

Urban Meyer (Jaguars)

“Jacksonville ownership keeps saying there will be no change, but can Meyer really stay beyond this year?” Clayton asked. “The team is a mess, and it appears things will only get worse.”

Matt Nagy (Bears)

“Chicago’s fans clearly want a coaching change,” Clayton said. “The Bears have no choice but to give them one.”

Joe Judge (Giants)

“Judge is 10-19 in his two seasons. Giants owner John Mara may give him a third, but there is no guarantee.”

***

You can view Clayton’s full list here.

