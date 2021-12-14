John Clayton Says 8 NFL Coaches Are On Hot Seat

On Tuesday, NFL writer John Clayton listed the eight coaches he believes are on the hottest seat heading into next season for the Washington Post.

Typically about five to seven new jobs open up each NFL season. With one already happening due to Jon Gruden’s dismissal from the Raiders.

Here’s who the longtime National Football League reporter thinks could be on their way out.

Who is on coaching hot seat. We look at it for Washington Post. https://t.co/jeYmA4o5E0 — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) December 14, 2021

Urban Meyer (Jaguars)

“Jacksonville ownership keeps saying there will be no change, but can Meyer really stay beyond this year?” Clayton asked. “The team is a mess, and it appears things will only get worse.”

Go back in time 5 years and tell someone that Kliff Kingsbury is coaching laps around Urban Meyer as an NFL HC, just to see what they say. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 13, 2021

“Chicago’s fans clearly want a coaching change,” Clayton said. “The Bears have no choice but to give them one.”

Joe Judge (Giants)

“Judge is 10-19 in his two seasons. Giants owner John Mara may give him a third, but there is no guarantee.”

A photo to sum up the Matt Nagy era. #Bears pic.twitter.com/RmRAp6f9S8 — Kevin Wells (@Wells15Kevin) December 13, 2021

You can view Clayton’s full list here.