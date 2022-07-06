John Daly Video Is Going Viral: Golf World Reacts
John Daly was back to doing typical John Daly things on Tuesday
The professional golfer decided to start hitting some golf balls with his driver over a highway and onto a high school football field in Akron, Ohio.
He also made the decision to not wear any socks while hitting on the grass.
This is definitely very dangerous since one mis-hit could dent someone's car pretty well. It could also lead to a potential car accident.
That said, Daly doesn't care about that, and golf fans had some fun reacting to this viral video on social media.
Daly's legend only continues to grow stronger as each day passes.