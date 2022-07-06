John Daly Video Is Going Viral: Golf World Reacts

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: John Daly of the United States drives his cart to the 17th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

John Daly was back to doing typical John Daly things on Tuesday

The professional golfer decided to start hitting some golf balls with his driver over a highway and onto a high school football field in Akron, Ohio.

He also made the decision to not wear any socks while hitting on the grass.

This is definitely very dangerous since one mis-hit could dent someone's car pretty well. It could also lead to a potential car accident.

That said, Daly doesn't care about that, and golf fans had some fun reacting to this viral video on social media.

Daly's legend only continues to grow stronger as each day passes.