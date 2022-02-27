Denver Broncos legend John Elway stepped away from his full-time management role last year, but he’s staying close to the franchise.

On Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported that Elway has settled into a new role for the upcoming season.

Elway, the best player in franchise history, will be working as a consultant with the team’s new general manager.

The best player in Broncos history who also served for a decade as the team’s general manager before taking a step back last season, Elway will be an outside consultant to general manager George Paton, a source confirmed to 9NEWS. As for Elway’s desire to become involved in the team’s new ownership structure, that won’t be determined until after the financial advisors working on the sale of the Broncos settle on a controlling owner.

Elway has been a part of the Broncos since 1983.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“‘Outside consultant’ with no actual responsibilities. Basically draws a paycheck to get trotted out when they need him for a new stadium,” one fan tweeted.

“It’s about time,” another fan added.

“SB 50 was one for the history books. Thank you, John!” one fan wrote.

“Get this man away from our GM!!!!” one fan added.

John Elway will have a new title with the Broncos next season as an “outside consultant,” per @MikeKlis. Elway’s role in a potential ownership group is still to be determined. pic.twitter.com/aTmVUJ3qFp — Denver's Sports Station 104.3 The Fan (@1043TheFan) February 27, 2022

The Broncos are expected to land a new ownership group, as well.

Denver is coming off a frustrating 2022 season.