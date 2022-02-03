John Elway Has Responded To Brian Flores’ Accusations

Denver Broncos legend John Elway responded on Thursday afternoon to the accusations from Brian Flores.

Elway and the Broncos were named in Flores’ lawsuit against the National Football League. Flores interviewed for the Denver head coaching job in 2019. He claims that the Broncos did not take his interview seriously, alleging that Elway showed up late and appeared to be coming off a night of drinking.

The Broncos denied Flores’ accusations and Elway issued his response on Thursday.

Elway says that he took Flores very seriously as an NFL head coaching candidate. He strongly pushed back against Flores’ accusations.

John Elway’s statement on Brian Flores’ lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/umCOkYfq2V — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 3, 2022

Multiple teams were named in Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, including the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins following the 2021 season. He’s been mentioned as a head coaching candidate this offseason, with the Houston Texans emerging as a potential landing spot for the veteran coach.