John Elway Reportedly Has A New Role With The Broncos

John Elway has a new role with the Denver Broncos heading into the 2022 offseason.

On Sunday, longtime Broncos insider Mike Klis reported that the Denver legend will have a new title this year.

From 9News in Denver:

The best player in Broncos history who also served for a decade as the team’s general manager before taking a step back last season, Elway will be an outside consultant to general manager George Paton, a source confirmed to 9NEWS. As for Elway’s desire to become involved in the team’s new ownership structure, that won’t be determined until after the financial advisors working on the sale of the Broncos settle on a controlling owner.

Elway took a step back last season, leading to the hiring of George Paton.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is the greatest player in franchise history. While he’s stepped away from his full-time management role, he’ll maintain a connection with the team.

The Broncos are expected to have a new ownership group soon, too. It’s possible Elway will be a part of it.