John Elway Reveals Who Broncos Almost Hired As Coach

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

There was almost a world where Nathanial Hackett was not the Denver Broncos head coach.

John Elway, who's the former general manager of the team, spoke to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press about the interview process and said that it was between Hackett and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.

“We interviewed him (O'Connell) last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me that he’s having good success up there," Elway said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go. So I was glad to see that he got an opportunity, and I’m glad to see he’s having the success he’s having because he gave a great interview with us.”

Perhaps Elway could be having some buyer's remorse with those comments. O'Connell has the Vikings at 4-1 and in first place in the NFC North while Hackett has the Broncos at 2-3.

Hackett has also looked out of touch with some in-game decisions and his offense hasn't been advertised with Russell Wilson running the show.

Luckily, there's time to turn it around since there are still 12 games left in the regular season. The Broncos will try and get to 3-3 overall when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday night.