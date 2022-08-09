John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million.

He turned it down.

Today, with the team officially selling for a record $4.65 billion, Elway's piece of the Broncos pie would've been around $930 million.

The Hall of Famer's name immediately started trending once word got out.

"He could have beaten out Bobby Bonilla as best contract ever," one user replied.

"Ouch!" another commented.

"And he doubled down on those bad decisions as the GM post Peyton Manning," a Broncos fan tweeted.

You win some and lose some.