John Harbaugh Addresses The Situation With Lamar Jackson

A closeup of Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh clapping.NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was hoping that he’d have Lamar Jackson available for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

He spoke to Jay Glazer before kickoff and told him that the team “did everything we could” to get Jackson ready to go. It wasn’t enough as Jackson ended up being declared inactive due to an illness.

Jackson’s illness is not COVID-related or the flu but it’s still bad enough to keep him out of Sunday’s game.

He ended up missing Wednesday and Thursday’s practice sessions due to the illness before practicing on Friday. Jackson was then listed as questionable going into this matchup.

Jackson has 2,447 yards through the air with 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions in nine games.

This is a big loss for Baltimore as it’s in the thick of the race in the AFC North. The Ravens are 6-3, just a half-game ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re also one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 5-4.

Tyler Huntley is getting the start for the Ravens as they look to get to 7-3. They’ll also be without receiver Marquise Brown, who was downgraded to out on Saturday as he battles a thigh injury.

The game is currently being televised by CBS.

