John Harbaugh Announces Decision On His Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Amid a groundswell of calls for the Ravens to move on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman, John Harbaugh is standing pat when it comes to his coaching staff.

Baltimore scored just three points in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. And while star quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a knee injury, many believe there's no excuse for the Ravens not to be performing better offensively.

Speaking at Monday's press conference, Harbaugh addressed fans calling for Roman's job. Saying there won't be any moves made when it comes to Baltimore's staff right now.

We’re not getting into all that. You guys can talk about all that, I respect that. I love the fans talking about everything they can talk about. We’re together. We’re a team. We’re spending all of our time getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons with every ounce of energy and fiber we’ve got. With a bunch of very, very good people at what they do who understand everything about our team better than anybody else possibly could. So all that other stuff, we don’t have time for that.

Sounds like nobody in the Ravens Flock should be holding their breathe when it comes to wholesale changes.