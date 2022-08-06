John Harbaugh Announces Lamar Jackson's Status For Preseason Opener

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

It looks like fans will have to wait at least one more week to get their first look at Lamar Jackson.

During his Saturday press conference, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared that the former MVP won't be on the field for Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans.

We won't be playing Lamar ... Lamar's not going to play, Mark [Andrews] is not going to play. Those experience starters... Justin Houston, Marcus Williams isn't going to play, Marlon [Humphrey]'s not going to play... just to give you an example of the guys who aren't going to play.

Jackson has been the topic of many conversations this offseason. The latest of which is the once slender QB's added weight. Talking to the NFL Network earlier this week, Lamar said he bulked up to around 230 after playing at 205-208 pounds for most of his career.

Lamar likely won't get much run in the preseason, but all eyes will be on Week 1 when the Ravens take on the Jets at MetLife.