John Harbaugh Announces Lamar Jackson's Status For Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens are currently two games in front as they try to return to the playoffs this season. But with Lamar Jackson currently injured, their playoff hopes are now in jeopardy.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley will get the start in his place.

Jackson suffered a knee injury in last week's 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. Huntley scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with less than a minute remaining.

But Huntley will need to bring his A-game for the next few weeks. Last year he went just 1-3 as a starter and the Ravens missed the playoffs with him taking over for an injured Jackson down the stretch.

Last year the Ravens were 8-3 through 11 games, but lost their final six games - and Lamar Jackson - to finish 8-9 and miss the playoffs for the first time in four years.

The Ravens have to hope that they have a strong enough roster to win with Tyler Huntley for the time being because it's not clear at all when Jackson will be back.

With five games remaining, the Ravens play their division rivals four times along with the Atlanta Falcons.

Will the Ravens overcome the absence of Lamar Jackson and keep their playoff hopes alive?