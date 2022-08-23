John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain.

Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals.

"He got tangled up in a pile there. It happens sometimes, unfortunately," Harbaugh said after the game, per the team's website. "But it's not a serious injury. It's not going to keep him out for a really extended period of time."

Jones was in the midst of a solid preseason with the Ravens. The former UConn standout notched a sack in his preseason debut and won several of his matchups this past weekend.

Hopefully the young defensive lineman will able to make a full return within his expected window.