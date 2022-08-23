John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury
Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain.
Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals.
"He got tangled up in a pile there. It happens sometimes, unfortunately," Harbaugh said after the game, per the team's website. "But it's not a serious injury. It's not going to keep him out for a really extended period of time."
Jones was in the midst of a solid preseason with the Ravens. The former UConn standout notched a sack in his preseason debut and won several of his matchups this past weekend.
Hopefully the young defensive lineman will able to make a full return within his expected window.