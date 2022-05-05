John Harbaugh At AEW Wednesday Night: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

John Harbaugh signed a big contract extension this offseason. The Baltimore Ravens head coach appears to be spending some of that contract money on sweet seats for AEW's Wednesday night event.

The Ravens head coach was spotted at AEW's event on Wednesday evening.

The TV cameras made sure to show the NFL head coach as often as possible on Wednesday night.

Harbaugh was spotted backstage before the event on Wednesday night, too.

Fans were excited to see the NFL head coach, too.

AEW president Tony Khan, who also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars with his father, is welcoming the Ravens head coach as his guest on Wednesday night (so Harbaugh probably didn't have to actually spend some of his contract money...)

AEW's Wednesday night event is currently airing on TBS.