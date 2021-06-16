John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message About Lamar Jackson

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Lamar Jackson is now eligible for a big extension with Baltimore.

Slated to make $1.7 million this coming season, the 24-year-old quarterback’s pay will take a significant jump in 2022 — scheduled to earn $23.1 million after the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option.

According to John Harbaugh, this is just the beginning of the former league MVP’s extended time with the team. Speaking to reporters today, the Ravens head coach said Jackson’s contract extension is a “done deal,” per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

While the deal isn’t official just yet, it appears that a future signing is imminent.

John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson’s extension a “done deal” today. He didn’t mean it in the sense that it’s actually done, but rather to illustrate everybody knows it’s coming for the #Ravens’ QB. https://t.co/eRiyWh4aOy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 16, 2021

This news should come as no surprise after Jackson’s comments earlier this offseason.

The one-time All-Pro quarterback all but solidified his future with the Ravens after some glowing praise for the organization that drafted him with the No. 32 overall pick back in 2018.

“I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said after an offseason practice in May, per ESPN. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. Hopefully, we’ll be making something happen pretty soon whenever.”

While details of this potential contract extension have yet to be released, the deal is expected to make Jackson one of the highest-paid players in the league.