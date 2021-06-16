The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message About Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson shake hands during Baltimore Ravens game.BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Lamar Jackson is now eligible for a big extension with Baltimore.

Slated to make $1.7 million this coming season, the 24-year-old quarterback’s pay will take a significant jump in 2022 — scheduled to earn $23.1 million after the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option.

According to John Harbaugh, this is just the beginning of the former league MVP’s extended time with the team. Speaking to reporters today, the Ravens head coach said Jackson’s contract extension is a “done deal,” per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

While the deal isn’t official just yet, it appears that a future signing is imminent.

This news should come as no surprise after Jackson’s comments earlier this offseason.

The one-time All-Pro quarterback all but solidified his future with the Ravens after some glowing praise for the organization that drafted him with the No. 32 overall pick back in 2018.

“I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said after an offseason practice in May, per ESPN. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. Hopefully, we’ll be making something happen pretty soon whenever.”

While details of this potential contract extension have yet to be released, the deal is expected to make Jackson one of the highest-paid players in the league.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.