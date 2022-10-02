John Harbaugh Explains Controversial Fourth Quarter Decision

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts following their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made one of the gutsier decisions of the 2022 NFL season by trying for a touchdown rather than an easy field goal in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, it blew up in his face.

On fourth down at the Buffalo Bills' two-yard line, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception to Jordan Poyer. The Bills got the ball at the three-yard line and quickly got to work.

In four minutes and nine seconds, Bills QB Josh Allen led the team down the field to the Ravens' three-yard line. Bills kicker Tyler Bass booted an easy 21-yard field goal as time expired to win the game.

On paper, it was a terrible decision by Harbaugh. But he defended the decision in his post-game press conference, asserting that he would have given the Bills too much time to score a game-winning touchdown if they had kicked the field goal in that situation.

"I felt like it gave us the best chance to win the game," Harbaugh said.

Given how easily the Buffalo Bills moved the football after getting it from the three-yard line, John Harbaugh might have been correct in his assessment.

The end result is still a loss.

But at 2-2 on the season, the Ravens are tied for the lead in the AFC North. They can take the lead for themselves next week against the rival Cincinnati Bengals.

What would you have done in that situation?