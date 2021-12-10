John Harbaugh Has A Message For Jim Harbaugh’s Critics

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a strong message for critics of his brother Jim after he won the AP Coach of the Year for college football.

Harbaugh spoke to the media on Friday leading up to Baltimore’s game against Cleveland and didn’t mince words when talking about how people criticize his brother.

“I’m really happy for him,” Harbaugh said. “Congratulations to Jim and the whole staff. To be the coach of the year in college football is a pretty remarkable accomplishment and to do it the way they did it this year after being written off by so many is a good feeling. I’m happy for him and he’s always been a great coach and for all those who wanna pile on, especially some of the local media there, there you have it. Back in your face.”

John Harbaugh said he has a message for critics after his brother Jim won AP coach of the year: “Back in your face. He’d never say it. But I’ll say it.” Video: @Ravens pic.twitter.com/pdMOCe65pG — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 10, 2021

Harbaugh (Jim) was able to guide Michigan to its first Big Ten Championship since 2003 and also its first-ever birth in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines took down both the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes at the end of the season to clinch their way to a matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in one of the semifinals.

If Michigan beats Georgia, it would await the winner of the other semifinal between Alabama and Cincinnati.

Harbaugh is now 61-23 as the Wolverines head coach.