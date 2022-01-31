John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Injuries

Few NFL teams were bit by the injury bug as badly as the Ravens this season. John Harbaugh’s team played 75 different players over the course of the year, tying a franchise record.

On Monday, Harbaugh revealed that he spoke to Baltimore’s training staff for four hours, saying things need to “change a lot.”

Head Coach John Harbaugh's end of season press conference will be livestreamed on our Facebook page, app, YouTube channel and website at 1 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/jtXfyplJJk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 31, 2022

“You can call it bad luck. You can say it’s a fluke. I get that,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t feel like we have the luxury to live there. We have to turn over every stone. We’ve got to look at every possible avenue to do the best we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again. That’s what we plan on doing.”

Key Ravens performers such as All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, three-time Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters and bulldozing running back Gus Edwards missed the entirety of the season. In addition to promising second-year back J.K. Dobbins.

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's injury: pic.twitter.com/rygnAWtiG0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 31, 2022

As far as what changes could be coming, John Harbaugh pointed to Baltimore’s offseason program, player conditioning and injury rehab.

Even with all of the injuries and bouts with COVID, the Ravens were still in play to win the AFC North and make the playoffs. Which just speaks to the depth of Baltimore’s roster and coaching ability of Harbaugh and his assistants.