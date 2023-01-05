John Harbaugh Has Telling Comment About Lamar Jackson's Playoff Status

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh continues to be non-committal about the injury status of Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has been out since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 14. He's been unavailable for each practice this week, making it extremely unlikely that he suits up for this weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens clinched a postseason berth with a win in Week 16. Now, Jackson's status for the playoffs is being called into question.

“I’m just probably going to leave all that stuff alone,” Harbaugh said, per the team’s website. “I’m going to focus on the game and just get ready to coach our guys and have our guys get ready to play the game.”

With contract negations looming this offseason, there are a lot of factors going into Jackson's decision to return to the field. There's no question that the star quarterback is being extra cautious with his knee injury.

Tyler Huntley is in line to get yet another start this weekend.