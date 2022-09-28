John Harbaugh Is Hinting At Major Return For Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

For the first time in a long time, the Baltimore Ravens could see the return of bookend left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley:

"John Harbaugh said 'it could be this week' for LT Ronnie Stanley, who has yet to play this season. Stanley did increase his workload today."

Stanley has only played seven games since 2019, when he was recognized as a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro during Lamar Jackson's MVP season.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after a standout career with the Fighting Irish.

Now it looks the Ravens could be getting a major boost after a hot start to the season offensively.