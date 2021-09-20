The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line.

“Lamar!” Harbaugh could be heard yelling from the sideline. “Do you wanna go for this?”

Jackson, of course, said yes. The Ravens went for it on fourth down, with Jackson rushing for a first down, sealing the big Sunday night win for Baltimore.

The sports world loved the confidence Harbaugh had in his quarterback.

Harbaugh said the decision was a no-brainer. He believes the Chiefs would have gone for it in that situation, too.

“I bet they’re going for it, too, with Patrick Mahomes. How about that?” Harbaugh said following the win. “There wasn’t (any doubt). But I think I wanted to be sure myself, you know? I knew he was going to say yes, but we were going for it at that point.”

Jackson said he knew it was the right decision, too.

“In my mind, I was like, ‘Damn, we should go for it, because we’re close,'” Jackson said. “But then when I was going to the sideline, Coach [Harbaugh] was like, ‘Do you want to go for it?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah! No doubt.’ And we did [go for it, and] we came out with success.”

