NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line.

“Lamar!” Harbaugh could be heard yelling from the sideline. “Do you wanna go for this?”

Jackson, of course, said yes. The Ravens went for it on fourth down, with Jackson rushing for a first down, sealing the big Sunday night win for Baltimore.

John Harbaugh's faith in Lamar before the Ravens' huge fourth down conversion 💯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/y2G30O9jxZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2021

The sports world loved the confidence Harbaugh had in his quarterback.

Harbaugh literally said “Lamar! You wana go for this?” Lol … — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 20, 2021

That was a coach in command of the situation, playing to win instead of not to lose, putting his superstar quarterback in position to do what he does greatest and win the game. Jim Harbaugh, I salute you. And, as a Cowboy fan, I envy Baltimore for having you. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 20, 2021

Harbaugh Truzzz!!! Tough 🔥 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 20, 2021

“Lamar, do you want to go for this?” John Harbaugh trusted his QB when it mattered most 💪

pic.twitter.com/ZkP0bhiMka — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2021

Earlier today Mike Tomlin was down 9 with 8 minutes to play and punted on 4th and short. Tonight John Harbaugh was in his own territory only up 1 against Patrick friggin’ Mahomes and he goes for the win. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) September 20, 2021

Aaron Rodgers punching air after seeing John Harbaugh asking Lamar IF* he wants to go for it on 4th dwn. Matt Lafleur sent the fg unit out for Pack in the NFC championship gm last yr on 4th dwn. #Ouch — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 20, 2021

Harbaugh said the decision was a no-brainer. He believes the Chiefs would have gone for it in that situation, too.

“I bet they’re going for it, too, with Patrick Mahomes. How about that?” Harbaugh said following the win. “There wasn’t (any doubt). But I think I wanted to be sure myself, you know? I knew he was going to say yes, but we were going for it at that point.”

Jackson said he knew it was the right decision, too.

“In my mind, I was like, ‘Damn, we should go for it, because we’re close,'” Jackson said. “But then when I was going to the sideline, Coach [Harbaugh] was like, ‘Do you want to go for it?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah! No doubt.’ And we did [go for it, and] we came out with success.”