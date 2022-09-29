John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are preparing to face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Like most coaches around the NFL, Harbaugh is impressed with what he's seeing from Allen.

“I haven’t really tracked the evolution of Josh Allen in that sense, but I just see him now [and] he’s a premier quarterback,” Harbaugh said during a press conference on Thursday, per ProFootballTalk. “He’s one of the very best in the league, top whatever you want to put it, he’s in there. He presents his own unique challenges. “There’s no quarterback exactly like him in football, and they built the offense around him really well. So, that’s what we’re faced with.”

Allen is 1-1 in his career against the Ravens. He threw for 206 yards and one touchdown in a 17-3 victory over Harbaugh and Baltimore in the 2020 playoffs.

Allen leads the league with 94 completions and 1,014 passing yards in 2022. He also has nine passing touchdowns and one rushing score.

“He’s a big, strong quarterback; he’s on time in rhythm. He can do that,” Harbaugh said. “He can hold the ball and get the ball downfield; he can throw it to every part of the field, obviously. He’s a tough tackle, even just moving in the pocket, then throwing, then getting out and running. Not only that, but they’re pretty expansive in their offense. They’re running-quarterback driven runs, they’re running RPOs. “There are a lot of similarities in the two offenses, actually, when you take a look at it. So, his style is unique. He’s just a very athletic, big, strong guy who can throw the ball really well. So, that’s the challenge it presents.”

Harbaugh and the Ravens will welcome Allen and the Bills for a home matchup in Baltimore on Sunday.