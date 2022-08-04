John Harbaugh Offers New Injury Update For J.K. Dobbins

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

An injury ended Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins' 2021 season before it could even begin. So how's he looking heading into 2022?

Unfortunately, the update from head coach John Harbaugh isn't looking that great. Speaking to the media, Harbaugh said that Dobbins is eager to get back onto the field.

Harbaugh said that the team will reevaluate him on Monday and potentially give him individual drills to do. But for now, he's leaving things up to the doctors.

"He wants to get back out there. We'll look at it again Monday and see where we're at Monday. Maybe he starts doing something like individual, maybe not. It will be up to the docs," Harbaugh said.

J.K. Dobbins was the second-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and looked like a star in the making as a rookie. He had 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 and over 900 yards from scrimmage.

Unfortunately, Dobbins tore his ACL during the 2021 preseason and missed the entire season. The Ravens went on to finish last in their division for the first time since 2007.

When the Ravens roster is healthy, they can go toe-to-toe with just about any NFL team. They'll be even more dangerous once Dobbins is back on the field.

Will J.K. Dobbins be an impact player for the Ravens in 2022?