John Harbaugh Reacts To Ravens Player's Heartbreaking Death

It was a tough day for the Baltimore Ravens family on Wednesday. Not only did the organization tragically lose ex-NFL DT Tony Siragusa, but also 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

Speaking on Ferguson's passing, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared some kind words on the former third-round pick.

“Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team," Harbaugh said. "He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.’ Our prayers and our help go to his family."

Ferguson was found unresponsive late Tuesday night after Baltimore police responded to a home in the city's northern district. Authorities say he was treated by medics but never able to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Ravens also released a statement on the loss of the talented young LB. Noting his "big smile" and "infectious personality."

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.

Known as "Sack Daddy" coming out of little Louisiana Tech, Ferguson still holds the FBS record for career sacks with 45.

"We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it," said Ferguson's alma mater. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP, 45."