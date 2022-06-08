John Harbaugh Reveals Clear Expectation For Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, the Baltimore Ravens have stepped on the practice field without star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson and the Ravens are still in the midst of contract talks, though, it's unclear if the talks have progressed at all. The former NFL MVP deserves to be paid like the other top-tier quarterbacks, but it hasn't happened just yet.

Head coach John Harbaugh doesn't seem too worried though. In a comment to reporters, Harbaugh said he knows Jackson has been "working hard" so far this offseason.

The head coach also said he expects Jackson to make an appearance at mandatory minicamp.

Jackson has been one of the winningest quarterbacks since he entered the league. With an MVP and several Pro Bowl seasons under his belt, it's time for him to be paid like it.

Will Jackson finally receive a massive contract extension from the Ravens or will he enter the 2022 season on the final year of his deal?