John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message About Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has reportedly set a Week 1 deadline for he and the team to negotiate a long-term deal.

It's not exactly clear how those talks are going, but with just 22 days to go till the kickoff of the season: still no extension.

Coach John Harbaugh was asked about those negotiations at Saturday's press conference and he's "very confident" Lamar's deal "will get done when it gets done."

Lamar is doing a great job. He’s practicing every day. The business part of it is the business part of it. I’m very confident that it will get done when it gets done. You can’t really rush it. I don’t think either side wants to rush anything. Both sides want to be happy when it’s all said and done, and probably both sides unhappy when it’s all said and done, to some degree, right? That’s kind of how it works. He’s doing a great job. He’s practicing well. He’s a great leader. On the sideline, he’s right into the game. So, everything, thumbs up.

Jackson is scheduled to make $23 million on his fifth-year option.

If all goes according to plan, he'll be getting a significant raise when the time comes.