John Harbaugh Speaks On Lamar Jackson: NFL World Reacts

For the first time in his NFL career, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is missing the first week of voluntary OTAs.

When asked about Jackson's absence after practice on Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh failed to give any insight.

"We've been down this road many times through the years," Harbaugh said, per ESPN. "I'll just let Lamar speak for himself on that. It's for him to talk about. You can ask him."

"It's not for me to speak for somebody else on that," he continued. "It's up to him to speak for himself on that."

The Ravens front office have made it very clear that they hope to sign Jackson on a longterm contract extension as soon as possible. But, general manager Eric DeCosta says Jackson has not been interested in engaging in these discussions.

Fans are worried Jackson's absence could be related to these contract talks.

"I ain’t gunna stop being nervous until Lamar signs the contract," one wrote.

"Ummm.... Is that bad?" another asked.

While Baltimore fans may be concerned about their QB, Jackson himself shared an encouraging message earlier this week.

"Can’t wait to get back," he said in response to an OTA video posted by the Ravens on Tuesday.

Jackson is entering the 2022 season on a fifth-year option worth $23.016 million. If the two side are unable to agree on a longterm agreement, the Ravens will likely hit him with a franchise tag next offseason.

The Ravens' mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 14-16.