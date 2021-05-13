John Kuhn Shares What He’s Hearing From Aaron Rodgers

By looking at all the recent reports swirling around the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay, it would seem as though the divide between the superstar quarterback and the Packers organization has gone past the point of no return.

But, that may not be the case.

John Kuhn, a former All-Pro fullback and teammate of Rodgers, believes this sticky situation is “fixable.”

“I’m sure contract is part of that. I’m sure that years guaranteed is a part of that,” Kuhn said during an appearance on NFL Network. “Not just being a highest-paid quarterback or the highest paid at your position. But I believe the security going forward is a part of that, and I also believe being on the same page as having open communication where all sides feel like they are being heard. Aaron and I are friends. We spent a decade of our lives together in the same meeting rooms, on the same practice field. So we do talk. And quite frankly this is something that I believe is fixable.”

As mentioned by Kuhn, the tensions between Rodgers and the Packers franchise come as the result of a laundry list of different issues: trading up to draft QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft, ignoring his consistent pleas for wide receiver depth, months of failed contract negotiations, etc.

Kuhn, who played with Rodgers from 2007-15, believes what his former QB is looking for more than anything is longterm contract security.

“I think that he wants more insurance that he’s going to be a long-term starting quarterback option for the Green Bay Packers and that I believe is something that would intrigue him to make amends with the team and come back to this season,” Kuhn said on an appearance with CBS Sports Radio last week.

While Rodgers’ future with the organization is certainly in jeopardy, these reports from Kuhn are a rare bright spot in a sea of recent bad news for Packers fans.