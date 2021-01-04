John Lynch Comments On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future

After some recent speculation swirling about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers, general manager John Lynch has finally cleared the air.

When speaking to reporters on Monday, Lynch said he expects that Garoppolo will be their leader going into next season.

San Francisco beat writer Eric Branch reported the news on Twitter.

“We expect Jimmy [Garoppolo] to be our quarterback,” Lynch said.

John Lynch: "We expect Jimmy to be our quarterback." #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 4, 2021

After an outstanding season and Super Bowl appearance in 2019, the 49ers suffered a severe drop off in 2020.

Many of the team’s struggles can be attributed to an injury bug that swept through the franchise. Garoppolo suffered two high-ankle sprains this season that kept him off the field for a combined 10 games.

With Garoppolo and many other key players out for large portions of the season, San Francisco ended its year with a disappointing 6-10 record — last place in a competitive NFC West division.

After a COVID-19/injury bug riddled 2020 season, shopping Garoppolo would certainly be a massive overreaction.

The former Patriots backup proved his worth in the 49ers’ outstanding 2019 season, throwing for 3,978 yard and 27 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter. If Garoppolo can stay healthy, he’s already shown his talent as a Super-Bowl caliber quarterback.

With head coach Kyle Shanahan’s statement about the team’s QB future last week, Lynch’s comment on Monday all but confirms Jimmy Garoppolo’s return in 2021.