John Lynch Has Telling Update On 49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a touchdown as he breaks a tackle by cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel's status is currently up in the air heading into Sunday afternoon's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Samuel hasn't practiced this week due to a hamstring injury but that doesn't mean much in the eyes of San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch.

Lynch made an appearance on the Murph & Mac show and said that Samuel won't be ruled out for the game when the final injury report comes out.

"Well, we haven't had him the first two days, so that's not great," Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "But I can tell you that Deebo is working tirelessly. He doesn't like missing games. He doesn't want to miss this game. And as I've told you, with other top-line players, there's certain guys where if they're not practicing on Thursday, hey, they're probably out. That's not the case with Deebo."

Samuel has yet to miss a game this season and he's certainly hoping that he can play in this one so he can try and help the 49ers snap their two-game losing streak.

He's already racked up 32 receptions for 387 yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game.

Kickoff for the Rams-49ers contest will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.