John Lynch Has Telling Update On QB Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo isn't competing with Trey Lance for the starting quarterback job on the San Francisco 49ers right now. But 49ers GM John Lynch had a notable update on the veteran signal caller.

Speaking to the media this week, Lynch said that Garoppolo no longer has any throwing restrictions following his offseason surgery. He added that Garoppolo is currently working on "building his stamina in the throwing program."

"Jimmy's doing a really good job," Lynch said. "Kind of building his stamina in the throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively, but yeah that situation is kind of where we've described it before. We'll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everybody involved."

Lynch also made it clear that Garoppolo's absence from practice is not due to an inability to participate. He stated that Garoppolo is cleared for full practice but believes it's in his best interest to be practicing off to the side.

The way John Lynch worded his response pretty clearly suggests that the 49ers are patiently waiting for a suitable trade offer to come along for Jimmy Garoppolo.

It's no big secret that the 49ers are ready to wash their hands of Garoppolo and his big contract. One can assume that the 49ers don't want his trade value to be negatively impacted by a less than stellar training camp with whatever reps he gets.

If Lynch is able to maximize his trade value for Garoppolo, this whole exercise will have been worth it though.

Will Garoppolo play a single down for the 49ers in the preseason?