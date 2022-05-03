John Lynch Makes Stance On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: General manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers answers questions from the media on Day 2 of the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Although Deebo Samuel's relationship with the San Francisco 49ers appeared to reach a point of no return when he requested a trade, the team didn't move him before or during the 2022 NFL Draft.

John Lynch believes Samuel's status won't change this summer.

In an interview with KNBR on Monday, via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone, the 49ers general manager said he still sees Samuel playing for San Francisco in 2022.

"It's a yes for me, and that's our job," Lynch said. "He's too good of a player. We've got too good of a thing going, and we want to keep that going."

Despite recent turmoil, Lynch said they're working to salvage a situation he still thinks is fixable.

"We're trying really hard with Deebo to work through whatever the issues might be. I always have really believed that there is a sacredness to those conversations and that they remain private, especially with things like this," Lynch said. "I think it's in everyone's best interest we don't get into that. I don't think [the obstacles] are insurmountable.

"I think we can find a way to resolution, and we're hopeful for that because we know what he's been to this organization. Thirty-sixth pick in 2019, and he's been so good on and off the field. Obviously, a tremendous player. ... He makes us better. I think we make him better. And we're hopeful that we get everything right and that we're rolling forward."

Samuel confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he requested a trade before commencing the final year of his rookie contract. After the draft ended, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on Sunday morning's SportsCenter that the 26-year-old star remains "dug in" on a deal.

It's unclear if Samuel shares Lynch's mindset or wants out at all costs. But the 49ers won't easily part with a special player who posted 1,770 scrimmage yards as an elite wide receiver and running back last season.