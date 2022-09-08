John Lynch Reacts To Longtime Wide Receiver's Retirement

Longtime NFL wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is hanging up the cleats ahead of the 2022 season.

Sanders played 12 seasons in the NFL, including a partial campaign with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. After joining the team midway through the year, the veteran wideout helped the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance.

San Francisco GM John Lynch took to Twitter to react to Sanders' retirement decision.

"Congratulations to @ESanders_10 on his retirement from the NFL. His toughness, tenacity, and dedication to his craft was special and some of the best I’ve seen. Respect and gratitude. We’re not in the SB in 19 w out Emanuel, his spirit and his many contributions," he wrote.

Through 10 regular-season games with the Niners, Sanders reeled in 36 catches for 502 yards and five touchdowns. He added five receptions for 71 yards during the team's postseason run.

Sanders was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with a third-round pick in the 2010 draft. The former SMU star logged stints with the Steelers, Broncos, Niners, Saints and Bills. In his final season with Buffalo, he collected 626 yards and four touchdowns on 42 catches.

The 35-year-old wideout finishes his NFL career with 704 catches for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns.