John Lynch Reveals 49ers Are 'Close' To Jimmy Garoppolo Move

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks before the 2022 season is set to kick off, Jimmy Garoppolo remains a San Francisco 49er.

After months of rumors about the team attempting to trade him, Jimmy G hasn't gone anywhere just yet. However, 49ers general manager John Lynch seemed to suggest a trade is close.

According to a report from 49ers insider Matt Barrows, Lynch "had a long answer when Tom Tolbert asked him on KNBR what the timeline looks like for when the 49ers would release Jimmy Garoppolo if there's no trade."

Lynch then said the team is "pretty close" to a trade. "Yeah, you know I think we're getting pretty close," he said.

Garoppolo has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and another NFC title game appearance in the last few years. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it painfully obvious he doesn't believe Garoppolo can lead the team to a Super Bowl title.

And yet, he's still on the roster.