The 49ers shouldn’t have any trouble locking in deals for two of the team’s top players according to John Lynch.

On Tuesday, San Francisco’s GM was asked about do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel and fearsome pass rusher Nick Bosa. Who are both in line for mega deals going forward. Lynch’s response: “It’s been budgeted for.”

Fresh off of ACL surgery, Nick Bosa picked up right where he left off his rookie year. Bosa played in all 17 games this year for the 49ers, racking up 15.5 sacks, 52 tackles and four forced fumbles.

On the other side of the ball, Deebo Samuel emerged as one of the most lethal weapons in the NFL.

San Francisco’s WRB1, caught 77 balls for 1,405 yards and a half dozen scores. While also lining up in the 49ers’ backfield and rushing for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Jimmy Garoppolo likely on his way out, the 49ers will have a few years to build around Trey Lance before the bill comes due on a big contract.

Having Bosa and Samuel on the roster will go a long way in supporting the young QB out of North Dakota State.