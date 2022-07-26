John Lynch Reveals The Plan For 49ers Star Nick Bosa

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers aren't going to extend Nick Bosa just yet.

49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about Bosa's contract situation on Tuesday and said that it'll likely be addressed after the upcoming season.

When this season is up, Bosa will have one year left on his contract.

Bosa is set to make a lot of money once the team and his agent sit down to discuss an extension.

He's already one of the best pass rushers in the league and proved that yet again when he finished the 2021 season with 52 total tackles (40 solo) 15.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles,

That production came after he missed most of the 2020 season due to injury.

If Bosa is able to stay healthy this season and have that kind of production again, there's no doubt he'll be taken care of by the 49ers.

He'll also have the chance to rewrite the record books and be the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL.