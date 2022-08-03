John Lynch Suffered Unfortunate Accident After Deebo Samuel Contract

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: General Manager John Lynch signs autographs for fans prior to their NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch took his Tuesday press conference via conference call.

Normally, the Niners executive would've been onsite to answer any training camp questions — but a recent cycling accident pushed him to a virtually meeting.

Lynch explained that he suffered injuries to his face just after re-signing Deebo Samuel on a big-time extension.

“I had a little biking incident — situation,” Lynch said with a laugh, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “Ironically right after we finished Deebo, Linda said ‘Time to get some fresh air.’ We went outside and I happened to land on my face. So I’m a little bruised up and not interested in becoming a meme going forward so I’m laying low for a little bit.”

Lynch said he was not wearing a helmet during his accident. He warned all cyclists not to make the same mistake.

"Here’s my PSA announcement — I was not and I paid for it,” Lynch said. “I’m scheduled to be in Canton to support a couple of friends — Bryan Young and Tony Boselli. I don’t know. I can wear shades but I think I’m going to be answering so many questions I might just be better up here in my office.”

Fortunately, the franchise leader wasn't seriously injured.

“No broken bones, but broken ego,” Lynch added.