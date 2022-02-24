With Troy Aikman reportedly “on the verge” of joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football next season, Fox will now need to look elsewhere for their next No. 1 booth analyst.

In conjunction with his reports of Aikman’s expected departure, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has compiled a list of potential candidates to take over Fox’s lead color commentator role.

The list includes current No. 2 Fox analyst Greg Olsen, NBC analyst Drew Brees, former Saints head coach Sean Payton, current Rams head coach Sean McVay and former Fox analyst/current 49ers GM John Lynch.

Candidates to replace Aikman at Fox include Greg Olsen, Sean Payton & Drew Brees. Wild cards: Sean McVay and John Lynchhttps://t.co/XIwmM297db — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 24, 2022

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to the inclusion of Lynch on this list.

“Lynch was excellent in the booth when he was with Fox. Not sure why he’d want to jump ship, but as a selfish fan I would greatly enjoy hearing him on broadcasts again,” one fan wrote.

“Crazy. A few weeks ago, Boomer Esiason suggested John Lynch could leave the 49ers for Fox if Aikman leaves. I doubt it but Lynch was in the number 2 spot as analyst in the booth at Fox. He was next in line if Aikman ever left. Just something to consider,” another said.

“No Way Lynch or Mcvay leave their jobs,” another added.

Less than a week after his retirement from the NFL in 2008, Lynch joined Fox as a color commentator. He held that role until he was hired as the 49ers’ GM in 2017.

“I can tell you and everyone that my commitment right now is to this organization. We’re just coming off a season. My commitment is to the 49ers, the York family, to Kyle [Shanahan],” Lynch said when asked about TV opportunities earlier this month.

What do you think about the possibility of John Lynch making his way back to the booth?