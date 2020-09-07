John McEnroe Has A Blunt Message For Novak Djokovic

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe had a blunt message for Novak Djokovic following his disqualification at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Djokovic, the No. 1 player in the world, was disqualified from the U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a tennis ball into a lineswoman’s throat.

The act was a rules violation, as Djokovic appeared to hit the ball out of frustration. While it appeared to be an accident, it was a clear rules violation.

Novak Djokovic, the #1 tennis player in the world, was disqualified from US Open after accidentally hitting line judge in the throat with a tennis ball. Prior to today, Djokovic was undefeated all year and was the clear favorite to win the tournament. pic.twitter.com/pWjjom6HWa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 6, 2020

Djokovic left the U.S. Open without talking to he media. McEnroe, a four-time U.S. Open champion who knows a thing or two about a bad temper, thought that was unacceptable.

“You’ve got to man up there,” McNroe said.

John McEnroe on Djokovic not doing a press conference: "You've got to man up there" — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 6, 2020

Djokovic has since released a statement on Instagram.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being,” he wrote.

“I apologize to the U.S Open tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry.”