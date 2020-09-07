John McEnroe Has A Telling Prediction For Novak Djokovic

John McEnroe knows a thing or two about being the bad boy of tennis. He’s got some unfortunate news for Novak Djokovic after Sunday.

Djokovic, the top seed at the U.S. Open, defaulted from his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta after he accidentally hit a lineswoman in the neck with a tennis ball he hit out of frustration.

Djokovic pleaded his case after the incident to no avail. He was later apologetic for what happened, but that might not save him in the court of public opinion, McEnroe said in an interview with ESPN.

Via CNN:

“The pressure just got to him I think,” McEnroe told ESPN. “… Now whether he likes it or not, he’s going to be the bad guy the rest of his career. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles it.” “If he embraces that role, I think he could recover,” added McEnroe. “He’s got a lot of things going for him, but this is obviously a stain that he’s not going to be able to erase.”

McEnroe himself was known for the occasional outburst during his illustrious career, with his most notorious incident coming at the 1990 Australian Open, where he was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct.

For Djokovic’s sake, hopefully he does a better job of keeping his emotions in check in future tournaments.

