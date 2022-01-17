John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation.

The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s visa and deported him from the country. Now, the No. 1 tennis player in the world and his lawyers will explore a legal battle against Australia’s decision.

McEnroe, the tennis legend, shared his thoughts on the situation this week.

“Listen I’ve been part of some chaotic scenes in Australia,” he said on ESPN, via Tennis Head.

“But what’s gone on the last 12 days tops everything. That is total and utter chaos.

“Absolute joke what’s gone on the last 12 days. I actually texted Novak during this. It’s total BS.”

On the flip side, this whole situation isn’t a situation at all if Novak Djokovic simply gets vaccinated.

If he had, he’d be playing in the Australian Open. McEnroe cites the “grey area” the Australian government presents as Djokovic’s biggest obstacle.

“Look, if he decided not to have a vaccine, and the Australian authorities say to him “you cannot go down there, unless you’re vaccinated, end of story,” it’s black and white,” McEnroe explained.

“[From there] he decides whether or not he wants to do it. He’s got very strong beliefs, he’s entitled to those beliefs.”

Djokovic won’t play in the Australian Open. Now, all eyes turn to whether or not he’ll be able to compete in the French Open.