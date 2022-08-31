John McEnroe Reveals His Athlete Comparison For Serena Williams

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: John McEnroe during a practice session for Milos Raonic at the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Joel Ford/Getty Images)

As Serena Williams gets set to play in her final major tournament, former player and analyst John McEnroe was asked about her legacy.

He made an interesting comparison when talking about how Williams will be remembered in the game of tennis. McEnroe said she's on the level of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady in terms of her on-court success and business savvy.

"Serena will be remembered as the greatest female athlete of all time and any sport," he said. "Serena is at the level of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, in some ways Muhammad Ali."

McEnroe then revealed his comparison: Tiger Woods.

Here's more of what he said, via Tennis World:

For tennis, Serena is what Tiger Woods was for golf: a revolutionary. Well, I don’t see her as a TV commentator like me, let alone a coach. She will be an inspiration for the new generations of players in her role as mother and business woman.

Williams will go down in history as one of the best players in the game of tennis - let alone just women's tennis.