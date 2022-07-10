John McEnroe Sends Message To Joe Biden About Novak Djokovic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks off the court after being defaulted due to inadvertently striking a lineswoman with a ball hit in frustration during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic will be barred from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vaccination status - much to the chagrin of one former U.S. Open superstar.

Today, tennis legend John McEnroe admonished President Joe Biden and his administration for "getting the way" of tennis with the current decision. He called it "ridiculous" that Djokovic isn't allowed to compete in the State.

"These politicians are getting in the way too much," McEnroe said. "They did it in Australia. Let's let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean, c'mon, this is ridiculous!"

The decision on Djokovic was initially announced in the spring. Djokovic had been barred from competing in the Australian Open due to Australia's COVID-19 restrictions.

Novak Djokovic just won his 21st grand slam at Wimbledon today. But with the U.S. Open off the table, he will have to wait until 2023 to try and tie Rafael Nadal's record for the most in tennis history.

But there's no guarantee that Djokovic will be allowed to compete in next year's Australian Open or U.S. Open either.

Frustration is clearly building among tennis fans that are tired of seeing pandemic rules interfere with their game.

Unfortunately, the stakes are too high in the eyes of many to take down that particular barrier right now.

Either Novak Djokovic gets the vaccination, or his Grand Slam record chase will be slowed to a crawl.