John Ross Nearing NFL Return: Fans React

Former Washington football star John Ross is reportedly working his way back into the league.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, "Former top-10 pick John Ross plans to begin meeting with teams for workouts or visits around Week 1, ... as he’ll soon be healthy off last year’s knee injury. Should find a team shortly thereafter. Several teams have remained in consistent contact."

Fans reacted to Ross' potential return on Saturday.

"Patriots could use some more speed," a New England fan tweeted.

"Should move to DB," said Woody Wommack.

"Rooting for the Norfside legend," another user replied.

"He went one pick before Patrick Lavon Mahomes," remarked Kent Swanson.

Ross made some plays for the Bengals back in 2019, but his season was cut short to only 8 games.

An unfortunate theme of his career thus far.