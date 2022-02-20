John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events.

Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.

On Saturday night, Stockton was spotted in the stands. Usually, this wouldn’t spark some kind of social media controversy. However, due to the latest news surrounding Stockton, it did.

Earlier this year, Stockton was banned from attending Gonzaga games for his failure to follow a COVID-19 mask mandate.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton told The Spokesman-Review. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups — those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up — they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Stockton has made his views on the pandemic and the vaccine very clear. He claims that hundreds of athletes have dropped dead due to the vaccine.

John Stockton, fresh off being banned from Gonzaga for defying a mask mandate and spewing some absolutely insane vaccine conspiracies, is in the crowd. That's nice. pic.twitter.com/48SfTGL52p — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 20, 2022

John Stockton is sitting nearly court side at All-Star Saturday night.

.

.

In order to pick up my credential I needed to be double vaxxed, boosted, have a negative covid test today and wear my mask.

These are just two independent facts. — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) February 20, 2022

John Stockton giving covid a few thousand assists tonight — myles brown (@mdotbrown) February 20, 2022

John Stockton not wearing a mask?!? — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 20, 2022

I hope at some point tonight they let John Stockton euologize the hundreds of athletes who have dropped dead on the playing field from being vaccinated. — David Ubben (@davidubben) February 20, 2022

The NBA All-Star Game, meanwhile, is set to take place on Sunday night.