John Stockton Has Been Suspended From Attending Gonzaga Games

Legendary NBA point guard John Stockton is the most famous player in Gonzaga basketball history. However, the school’s prominent alumnus won’t be allowed to attend home games this season.

Stockton confirmed that the school has suspended his season tickets for failing to comply with the mask mandate.

The Hall of Fame point guard has been outspoken about the pandemic and vaccines in recent months.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton told the Spokesman. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Stockton, 59, played at Gonzaga before going on to star in the National Basketball Association. His son also played for the school.

He admitted this decision stresses his relationship with the school.

“I think certainly it stresses (the relationship with Gonzaga). I’m pretty connected to the school,” Stockton said. “I’ve been part of this campus since I was probably 5 or 6 years old. I was just born a couple blocks away and sneaking into the gym and selling programs to get into games since I was a small boy. So, it’s strained but not broken, and I’m sure we’ll get through it, but it’s not without some conflict.”

Gonzaga is currently 15-2, ranked No. 1 in the country.