1 Former NBA Star Called ‘The Last Dance’ A ‘Michael Jordan Puff Piece’

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1990s dynasty, is set to air Episodes 7 and 8 tonight.

The final stages of the documentary should focus a lot on the Bulls’ battles against the Utah Jazz. John Stockton and Karl Malone came close to dethroning Jordan and Co.

Jason Hehir, the documentary’s director, revealed on The Dan Patrick Show that one former Jazz star didn’t want to be interviewed for the documentary.

Former Utah point guard John Stockton was difficult to track down. He reportedly didn’t want to re-live those Bulls losses.

“I finally got (Stockton) on the phone after like two years of chasing him,” Hehir told Patrick. “(Stockton) said, ‘I don’t want to be a part of a Michael Jordan puff piece.'”

Stockton was reportedly interviewed in early March 2020, just a couple of weeks before the documentary aired on ESPN.

The former Utah Jazz star probably still has a bad taste in his mouth from his team’s NBA Finals loss to the Bulls. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles it during his interview.

Episodes 7 and 8 of The Last Dance are set to air at 9 and 10 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.