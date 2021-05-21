John Tavares Releases Statement After Being Hospitalized Following Scary Collision

Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares was injured and hospitalized yesterday after being kneed in the head during a collision against the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fortunately, he shared a promising update in a statement he released today. Tavares revealed that he’s already back at home and recovering. He offered thanks to the Maple Leafs organization and fanbase for their support, and gave a special shoutout to the staff at St. Mike’s Hospital for treating him.

“The support I’ve felt since last night cannot be put into words,” Tavares wrote. “I’m thankful to share that I’m back home and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, the Maple Leafs organization, Leafs Nation and the hockey community for being by my side.

“Also thank you to both medical teams, emergency services and everyone at St. Mike’s Hospital for their exceptional care to help me get back on my feet.”

Tavares acknowledged that he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return to the ice. He plans to continuing supporting the team while he recovers.

“I look forward to when I can wear the Maple Leaf on my chest again. Until then, I’ll be cheering on the boys along with Leafs Nation as we compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

John Tavares is a six-time NHL All-Star and led the Maple Leafs in games played this past season. He had 19 goals and 31 assists as the Leafs went 35-14-7 and won the North Division.

Get well soon, John!