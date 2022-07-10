John Wall Reveals Why He's 'Happy' To Join Clippers

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets sits on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

John Wall is pretty thrilled to be a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wall signed a two-year $13.2 million on Friday after he became a free agent when free agency opened. He's set to be back playing after not playing at all this past season as a member of the Houston Rockets.

He's pretty confident that it's going to be harder for opposing players to defend him when the season kicks off in October.

"It is going to be harder for them to defend," Wall said to ESPN. "For me, I'm happy because I don't have to have the best player guarding me every night like I have had my whole career."

"You tell me the third-best defender is going to have to guard me? Good luck."

This is in reference to always drawing the toughest of matchups when he was with the Washington Wizards for over a decade.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will draw the tougher matchups, which will allow Wall to potentially feast on other players.

Who knows, maybe this signing could push the Clippers over the edge next season as they try and win an NBA Championship.