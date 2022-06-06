John Wall Roasts Colin Cowherd: NBA World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets sits on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

John Wall isn't happy with sports talk host Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd made a comment about how Wall never made any teammate better in his career and that didn't go over well with him.

He tweeted his reply back to Cowherd and called him "a joke."

The NBA world was quick to rush to Wall's defense after he tweeted that response.

"Somebody should ask Trevor Ariza, Martell Webster, Gortat, Garrett Temple, AND Bradley Beal if John Wall makes his teammates better," one fan tweeted.

"I know a lot of rockets fans may be low on Wall, but anyone who argues that he doesn’t make his teammates better is lying to themselves," another fan tweeted.

Wall spent the first nine years of his career with the Washington Wizards before he was traded to the Houston Rockets.

He spent the 2020 season in Houston and averaged 20 points and nearly seven points per game.

He hasn't played the previous two seasons due to the Rockets tanking and because his contract was too big to trade.

It's likely he'll be back playing in the fall, though it remains to be seen what team he'll play for.